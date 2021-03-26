Tiger Shroff Goes Shirtless Saying 'it Is Hot Outside'; Flaunts Abs & Toned Body

On March 25, 2021, Heropanti actor Tiger Shroff took to his official Instagram handle and treated his fans with a shirtless picture from his latest photoshoot. In the picture, he can be seen flaunting his abs and toned body. The actor wore faded denim jeans and added a pair of black shades to complete his look. Sharing the picture, Tiger simply captioned it saying that 'it is hot outside'.

Tiger Shroff drops shirtless pic as 'it's hot' outside

The picture sees him accessorising himself with a minimal neckpiece and hand band. The actor can be seen looking in the opposite direction wearing an intense look that enhanced his features. As for the caption, he simply penned, “Its hot ** outside @shariquealy” with a smiley emoji.

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many fans rushed to compliment him as they could not stop gushing over the actor’s stylish looks and toned body. Several celebrities, too, took the opportunity to compliment the actor. Sister Krishna Shroff commented, “Any excuse to take it off… I feel ya”. Dino Morea wrote, “Hahahahaha. Very Hot outside”. A fan commented, “So hot yaar” with a fire emoji. Another one wrote, “Boht hard” with a pair of fire emoticons. A user simply called him, “Oh my hero” and dropped heart-eyed face and praising hands emojis. Another user wrote, “Bhai is on fire (Brother is on fire)” with fire emoticons.

Recently, Tiger dropped a pair of pictures featuring himself from his ‘shoot diaries’. In the pictures, he can be seen sporting an all-black outfit. He can be seen sitting and wearing an intense look. His hair and beards are neatly made. The Baaghi actor simply reposted the pictures and captioned them as, “@avigowariker- ‘#PostPackUpShot’ with @tigerjackieshroff… makes everything look so easy!! Always on point… always a pleasure”.

Tiger Shroff's photos attracted many positive comments. Several media personalities also complimented the actor for his stylish look in the pictures. Punit Malhotra called him, “Spidey” with a laughing face emoji. Ronit Roy commented, “Jhebaaaaa!!!! More solid than the wall behind”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will next be seen in Heropanti 2, Rambo and Ganpat. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 is scheduled to release in the month of December 2021. The list of popular Tiger Shroff's movies includes Heropanti, Munna Michael, Baaghi 2, Student of the Year 2, War and many others.

