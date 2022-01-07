Apart from his gripping acting craft, actor Tiger Shroff’s acrobatic style and dancing skills have led to his major fan following. Apart from an exciting lineup of films in 2022, the actor leaves no stone unturned to impress fans with his unmatchable dance steps. Recently, the Student of the Year 2 actor took to the Koo app and shared a video from his jamming sessions with his guru Paressh.

The actor in the video can be seen wearing a black vest while pairing it with a green cargo and a round hat on the head. On the other hand, his dance guru can be seen wearing a white vest and shorts with a matching cap. The small clip shows Tiger’s spectacular dance steps as he grooves on BTS’ popular track Butter.

Tiger Shroff flaunts his spectacular dance moves

Performing certain difficult steps with great ease, Tiger left his fans awestruck who were completely bowled over his moves in the video. While captioning the post, the actor wrote, “Jamming with my guru #paresshss on one of my favourite jams! #butter.” Soon after the video went viral, his die-heart fans could not control their excitement who wrote ‘Superb’ ‘mind-blowing’ below the video.

This is not the first time that the actor has left fans drooling over his dance videos. Earlier, during his stay in London where he was shooting for his film Ganapath, Tiger participated in the popular dance trend, Peaches, started by the renowned South Korean singer Kai. The latter is also a member of a band called EXO which is touted as one of the most prominent bands in the country.

Check out the video by the Baaghi actor grooving to the South Korean banger. The 31-year-old actor had shared a video on Instagram dancing to EXO Kai's latest hit song Peaches from his highly anticipated second mini-album titled Peaches marking his second solo debut. The dance was a part of the challenge started by the 27-year-old singer which witnessed the participation of several South Korean stars. ''When the king of k-pop dance @zkdlin asks you to do his challenge, congratulations bro on the amazing song #peaches' (sic)” he had written then.

IMAGE: KOO/TigerShroff