Tiger Shroff Has His 'eyes On The Prize' As He Shoots For 'Ganapath'; See Pic

Actor Tiger Shroff, who is shooting for his upcoming action thriller, Ganapath in the UK, has been treating his fans and followers with behind-the-scenes pictures and videos on his verified Instagram handle. The actor recently dropped a series of snaps focusing on his face. Sharing the pictures, he penned an intriguing caption. Scroll down to read more.

Tiger Shroff drops BTS pics from Ganapath sets

Taking to the photo-sharing site, the Heropanti actor can be seen looking in different directions as the camera captured his face in focus. He can be seen sporting a black shirt and a black jacket. As for the caption, he wrote, "All eyes on the prize #ganapath Hair - @amityashwant_hair makeup - @rahulkothavale @framingframes."

Earlier, Tiger posted a video where he can be seen flaunting his ice skating skills. He captioned the video, "Not bad for my first time on the ice." Many fans and followers dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons. Several of them even complimented him on the post.

Ganapath is Pooja Entertainment and Good Co’s mega-budget, futuristic, action thriller that also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. The Tiger Shroff-led big-budget project is being touted as the most lavishly produced and genre-defining film in recent times. The upcoming project will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani-Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment and Jackky's sister Deepshikha. The film will mark Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff's reunion after they first debuted together in Heropanti. The film will be helmed by Vikas Bahl and is slated for a theatrical release on December 23, 2022.

Recently a media statement mentioned the actor's shoot in London for his upcoming film will be his longest schedule, as Tiger will stay there for three months. It also mentioned that the actor will have several action sequences in this schedule. While announcing the release date of the film, Tiger wrote, "Uski hategi to sabki fategi Aarela hai #Ganapath, taiyyar rehna! #Ganapath in cinemas on December 23, 2022. #Ganapath23Dec2022."

According to a press release, Tiger was earlier occupied with back-to-back shoots and had recently wrapped up his long schedule for Heropanti 2 in the UK, in which he will star opposite Tara Sutaria. He then returned to Mumbai and has now left for London for the shoot of Ganapath.

Image: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff