Tiger Shroff Has Sassy Reply To Fan Asking Whether Actor Will Be Part Of 'War 2'

Sharing the screen with his idol Hrithik Roshan has been a long-time dream for the Baaghi actor Tiger Shroff as they appeared together in Siddharth Anand's War. The critically and commercially successful movie showcased the ultimate duo's power-packed performance which earned praises for the young actor and grew anticipation of the fans for a sequel. Addressing the same, the actor was asked about the sequel of his blockbuster action movie and he had the perfect reply to the question.

Tiger Shroff's hilarious reply

Enjoying a following of over 30 million followers, the actor started a 'Q & A' session with his fans on social media. Getting flooded with questions about his favourite music, singer, cricketer, and his upcoming projects, the actor tried to answer all the burning questions of the fans. Amongst them was a question to which the actor could not help but reply sassily.

The young actor was asked 'sir, Are you in War 2' during the Q & A session. Replying with his snap from the movie, the actor hilariously replied saying 'Marr gaya na' (I died!') with a devil face and crying emoji. The actor had the perfect response to the fans' most asked question.

More on Tiger Shroff's Instagram 'Q & A'

The saga of replying humourously did not stop there as the actor was in form with his replies to his fans' mundane questions. One fan asked tips from the actor for a perfect jawline like him to which he answered by writing 'Chingum kha bhai' (Eat Chewing gum). Another fan asked the actor about his favourite action scene to which he replied with a video from War's climax scene writing 'Probably fighting my idol onscreen in the climax of war'.

Is Tiger Shroff in War 2?

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff set the bar high for action movies in the 2019 movie war and fans cannot stop asking about the sequels of the movie. As the latter died in the movie, many fans have been wondering if they would see Tiger Shroff in War 2. According to the reports from Bollywood Hungama, the makers of the movie are currently working on a way to revive the actor in the sequel. Tiger Shroff's next movies lined up are Heropanti 2, Ganpat 1, Rambo 1, and Baaghi 4.

