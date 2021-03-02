Tiger Shroff Hints At Being Part Of 'War 2', Says 'You Didn't See My Body'

Tiger Shroff who celebrates his birthday today, March 2, had quite a gift for all of his fans and followers. He said that the makers of War were in the talks of reviving the 2019 blockbuster for a second part. While the character of Tiger Shroff who was allegedly dead in the film, he might even make a comeback in the second part of the film, Bollywood Hungama reported. Tiger Shroff opened up about his thoughts on the movie, his experience on acting alongside Hrithik Roshan and a possibility of his return in the sequel in the report.

Tiger Shroff's unofficial War sequel announcement

On Tiger Shroff’s birthday, the actor said that War had taken on a life of its own and had become a phenomenon that none of them expected, the article read. He also admitted to having been absolutely thrilled to be given the opportunity to act alongside his longtime role-model and inspiration Hrithik Roshan. He said that watching Roshan in action, that too from such a close quarter had been a learning experience that was entrenched in his mind.

As for his character who had died in the film, he said that anything could happen as audiences were not shown his dead body. He said that the script of a film was flexible and could be adjusted to incorporate just about anyone in it. There were many ways to manoeuvre a script to accommodate both him and Hrithik, Shroff said.

While fans wait for the sequel to War to be announced, there are a few of Tiger Shroff’s movies to look forward to in the near future. Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4 are going to be on the floors sooner rather than later. On the topic of his work, Tiger Shroff said that in today's time, actors have to be on their guard and quick to act at all times. He expressed his gratitude for all that he had received in the six-year career and said that he would keep working hard like he always did, and perhaps even harder to ensure that the success he had received from God would not be taken away from him at any cost.

