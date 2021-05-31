Tiger Shroff Hits 30 Million Mark On Instagram, Fans Pour In Congratulatory Messages

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has come a long way since his debut in the industry in 2014 and his fan following has been rising ever since. The Baghi actor has not only impressed the audience with his stellar performances in several blockbuster movies but also shown off his martial arts skills on Instagram. He also gives his fans a sneak peek into his life through his social media posts. The actor recently hit the 30 million mark in terms of his followers on Instagram and his fans are lauding this milestone by congratulating him.

An ardent fan of the actor took to Twitter to congratulate Tiger on achieving this feat. A picture collage of Tiger was shared which included pictures from his various media appearances over the years. In the caption of the post, it was written, “Congratulations @iTIGERSHROFF sir for 30M on Instagram.”

As soon as the tweet was shared, his fans and followers who collectively call themselves ‘Tigerian Family’ rushed in to drop congratulatory wishes for the star. One of them wrote, “Congratulations @iTIGERSHROFF 30 million on Instagram. We love you.” Check out their reactions and tweets below.

Tiger Shroff has surpassed 30 MILLION followers on instagram...

Congratulations Tiggy 🥳😎

Congratulations HERO on hitting 30 million.... You deserve every bit of it!! 🥺💖💖 Many more to come....

A fan page of the actor took to Instagram to share a video collage of him and congratulated him on reaching the milestone on social media. The video showed all the pictures that Tiger had uploaded on his Instagram. His fans have dropped congratulatory wishes on the post by lovingly calling him a ‘hero’. See their reactions and messages below.

A look into Tiger Shroff's Instagram

The 31-year-old actor recently stunned his fans when he performed the 4 to 1 ariel kick. He took to the photo-sharing platform to share a video of him seamlessly kicking the four pads held by four people in a single take. As soon as he landed after performing the kick, the people surrounding him erupted into cheers.

Tiger Shroff's movies

The actor was last seen in the 2020 movie Baaghi 3. He will next be seen in Heropanti 2. He informed of the schedule wrap of this action drama film through a social media post. He donned a black suit and red tie in the pictures. The release date of the movie has not been announced yet.

