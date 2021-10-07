Tiger Shroff Impresses Fans With Tornado Kick From 'Spiderman Game'; WATCH

Actor Tiger Shroff, who swears by intense workout and gymnastics, has once again stunned everyone with his tornado kick from the 'Spiderman game'.

Taking to Instagram, the Student Of The Year 2 actor shared a video as he performed a gymnastic position in a gym. Dressed in a yellow tee and grey trousers, he can be seen running towards his trainer while swirling in the air not once but 4 times. "4! Ok, im proud of this one😭🙈🕷If you guys have played the new spiderman game…you know…using this in my next action seq for sure😍", he captioned the video.

Take a look:

Tiger Shroff announces schedule wrap of Heropanti 2

Tiger, son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, is known for his excellence in gymnastics and action sequences in films, Even when not playing roles on the screen, the actor has often shared snippets from his workout diaries on his Instagram profile. The latest video is indeed an inspiration for all the fitness enthusiasts out there.

In terms of work, Tiger Shroff has been shooting for his upcoming film Heropanti 2, which is the second instalment of his hit franchise Heropanti. The film stars Tara Sutaria as the female lead. Recently, the two returned to Mumbai after wrapping up a long schedule in London. Giving an update on Heropanti 2's schedule wrap on Instagram, Tiger earlier shared a compilation of a few stills from a photoshoot and wrote, “End of another long road.”

Meanwhile, Tiger marked his Bollywood debut with Heropanti. He was paired opposite Kriti Sanon who also made her acting debut with the film.

Take a look:

A few weeks ago, Tiger also announced the release date of Heropanti 2 with a new official poster featuring alongside Tara. “Happy to announce that our film, Heropanti 2 will be releasing in theatres near you on Eid 2022,” he wrote on Instagram alongside the poster.

Take a look:

Most recently, Tiger, along with Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor celebrated 2 years of War. He took a stroll down memory lane and said it was one of his best experiences with his onscreen idol Hrithik Roshan.

(Image: PTI/ Instagram/ Tigerjackieshroff)