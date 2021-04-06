Tiger Shroff Is Impressed By Badshah's ‘catch’ As The Two Goof Around On Sets

Tiger Shroff recently took to his social media handle and hailed rapper Badshah’s skills at catching a ball. The actor has a huge fan following of over 29 million on his Instagram handle, where he keeps his fans entertained by posting updates from his daily life. His recent story sees him goofing around on the sets of a project.

Tiger Shroff's latest story gives a sneak peek of his goofiness on sets with Badshah

Tiger Shroff can be seen spending time with Badshah and Ahmed Khan on the sets of his new project. The video clip seemed to be for an ad for a beverage brand and shows Tiger Shroff kicking a football at Badshah’s drink as he sat on a bench. The ball flips Badshah’s drink in the air but he is able to catch it mid-air and Tiger is impressed by his skill.

Tiger Shroff goes and hugs Badshah for his promptness in catching the canned drink. The story was captioned as, "Ishh yo boy @badboyshah nice catchh! (It is your boy Badshah, nice catch)".Check out the video of the same below.

Tiger Shroff's Instagram

Source: Tiger Shroff Instagram story

Tiger Shroff's photo "after a long day of action"

Earlier, Tiger Shroff posted a picture of himself on his social media handle, where he revealed the full extent of his smile. The actor had shared a close-up shot of his face and captioned the post as, "The full extent of my smile after a long day of action". Check out the post of the same from his profile below.

Netizens react to Tiger Shroff's photo

A number of netizens including Disha Patani flocked to the post and left their reactions on Tiger Shroff's photo. While Disha Patani commented on the post, "Beautiful boy" with an emoticon, many others left kiss and heart emoticons on the post. A few other people also commented about how good the actor looked in the picture.

Several other netizens asked the actor to post updates about his upcoming projects. Few other netizens asked when will they get to see the project he is referring to in the post. Check out some of the fan comments on the post below.

Promo image credits: Tiger Shroff and Badshah Instagram

