Tiger Shroff, Jackky Bhagnani Support Ministry Of Health And Family Welfare Amid COVID-19

As India grapples to get back on track after a year of turmoil due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Health and Family has released a poignant poem 'Covid Se Azaad Honge Hum'. The poem was released to mark the occasion of Independence Day on Sunday, August 15. It received support from actor Tiger Shroff and acclaimed producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani along with his music company Jjust Music.

Tiger Shroff, Jackky Bhagnani support the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Speaking about the music video, Tiger Shroff said, "As we celebrate the 75th annual celebration of Independence Day, there is a strong element of reflection on the true meaning of the word. Independence doesn't mean we stand alone, in silo. It means we have the control over our own destiny, our paths, and our freedom.". Talking about the collab, he added, "I was delighted to partner with Jackky Bhagnani for the release of our song Vande Mataram which was an ode to the sacrifices of our frontline war heroes. Following its huge success, we are now proud to support the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's poignant poem Covid Ae Azaad Honge Hum! 74 years on, the notion of Independence is more sacred than ever.".

He also spoke about the pandemic and said, "The pandemic has taken away elements of our individualities and our freedoms. Just as we strived to be independent all those decades ago, now we shape our actions to ensure we can be independent moving forward.". Showing his support for the Ministry of Health's efforts with the inspiring poem, Tiger said, "I am honoured to be supporting the Ministry of Health's efforts to bring awareness of COVID Appropriate Behaviours to citizens through a lyrical follow up of what we set out to achieve with our song Vande Mataram - to celebrate India and it's brilliant people.".

India's Independence Day stands for the pride that is felt when you stand tall amongst your compatriots and absorb all that is great about India. He added, "Today, India's Independence Day is a more patriotic celebration than ever before, as we regroup to appreciate our safety and health against the backdrop of tumultuous times from the past year. Covid Se Azaad Honge Hum! is synonymous with this. Our independence as a country is what makes our culture and traditions shine so bright, and this year it is perhaps more poignant a message than ever before.".

Meanwhile,Jackky Bhagnani and Tiger Shroff's latest patriotic song Vande Mataram received appreciation from Prime Minietr Narendra Modi. On India’s 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji appreciated the creative efforts of acclaimed producer and actor Jackky Bhagnani and leading Indian music label Jjust Music’s Vande Mataram - sung by Tiger, when he tweeted “Creative effort. Fully agree with what you say about Vande Mataram!”.

IMAGE: TIGERSHROFF/JACKKYBHAGNANI/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.