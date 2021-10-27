Tiger Shroff Jets Off To London For Longest Film Schedule As He Shoots For ‘Ganapath’

Tiger Shroff is currently busy with the shoot for his much-awaited film, Ganapath in London, and will be stationed there for three months. According to a press release, the actor has been occupied with back to back shoots and recently wrapped up his long schedule for Heropanti 2 in the UK, in which he will star opposite Tara Sutaria. He then returned to Mumbai and has now left for London for the shoot of Ganapath, which will also star Kriti Sanon.

A recent media statement mentioned that the actor's shoot in London for his upcoming film will be his longest schedule, as he will stay there for three months. The statement also mentioned that the actor will have several action sequences in this schedule. The film will be helmed by Vikas Bahl and is slated for a theatrical release on December 23, 2022. The upcoming project will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani-Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment and Jackky's sister Deepshikha. The film will mark Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff's reunion after they first debuted together in Heropanti.

Tiger Shroff shares first look from his film Ganpath

The actor had earlier shared his first look from the film and a teaser of the action flick, showing his fans and followers what they could expect. He captioned the short clip, "Uski hategi to sabki fategi." He was seen in a colourful shirt as he tied a piece of cloth around his hand. He uploaded the same video on social media to share the release date of his upcoming film. In the clip he shared, be could be seen flaunting his biceps as he said, "Apun ka do baap hai, God aur janta, dono ne bola aane ko, toh apun aaya." He captioned the video, "Uski hategi to sabki fategi ⚡ Aarela hai #Ganapath, taiyyar rehna! #Ganapath in cinemas on December 23, 2022. #Ganapath23Dec2022"

The actor's role in the film will definitely be action-packed. He had shared a glimpse into his action rehearsals. The caption of his post mentioned this was 'just the beginning' and some more 'amazing stuff' was coming soon. Apart from Ganapath, Shroff will next be seen in Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4.

Image: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff