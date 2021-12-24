Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon Announce 'Ganapath' Schedule Wrap-up In Style; Share BTS Clip

Actor Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are back with their next futuristic action flick "Ganapath".Recently, the Heropanti actor took to his Instagram to announce a schedule wrap from the sets of Ganpath in a different style.

Here take a look at the story :

Sharing a BTS clip from the sets of Ganapath, Tiger Shroff captioned it as "And that's a wrap, I think the two of us could probably eat that whole thing alone after that mammoth schedule #ganapath schedule wrap @kritisanon".In the clip, the two are seen announcing their schedule wrap for Ganapath, along with sharing the glimpse of their cake that had Ganapath's poster and Congratulations imprinted on it. Kriti too reposted it and wrote, "the question is did any of us end up eating at all?"

Kriti-Tiger starrer Ganapath

The action-packed thriller film is helmed by Queen director, Vikas Bahl starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The film will mark the reunion of Tiger and Kriti after their debut in Heropanti. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani-Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment Production. The Tiger Shroff led big-budget film is touted to be one of the most lavishly produced genre-defined films in recent times.

Tiger Shroff in this film will be seen in full form as the Baaghi star always stuns his audience with his acting prowess and stupendous action scenes. Kriti Sanon too leaves no stones unturned to impress her fans with her flawless acting and terrific dance moves. Fans' are eagerly waiting to witness the sizzling chemistry of the duo on the screen once again after Heropanti. Recently the film's release date was announced, the film will hit the theatres next year on 23 December.

Tiger and Kriti's upcoming projects

The Mimi actress never fails to amaze her audience with her craft in films. After releasing 2 films this year, Kriti also has Shehzada, Ganapath, Bachchan Pandey, Adipurush and Bhediya in her kitty.

Tiger Shroff too, keeps his fans updated about his latest ongoing projects and he is among one those stars who has a lot of big-ticket projects in line, some of his upcoming films include- Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4 , Rambo etc.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/@TIGERJACKIESHROFF/@KRITISANON