Tiger Shroff Looks Back At His "hero Shot Fails" Days After Being Booked By Mumbai Police

Tiger Shroff's latest Instagram post sees the actor sharing some hero shot "fails" from the sets of the Ahmed Khan-directed Baaghi 3. These posts came in after he and his rumoured girlfriend, Disha Patani were quite recently booked for flouting COVID-19-related rules and regulations in Mumbai's Bandra area. Tiger Shroff's video post is a compilation of two behind-the-scenes clips from what appears to be from the time when Baaghi 3's finale showdown sequence was being filmed. The post can be found below.

Tiger Shroff's latest post that sees him talking about his "hero shot fails":

As reported earlier, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were booked for violating COVID-19 norms in Mumbai amid the lockdown-like restrictions this Wednesday. Someone had reportedly called the police on them as they were reportedly seen roaming around in the suburban area of Bandra, Mumbai sans any valid reason. As per reports, the police stopped Tiger and Disha at the Bandra Promenade for being outside their homes after 2 PM, which, as per the rules applicable at the time, was the cut-off time for the citizens. Shortly after the reports which read something on the lines of "Tiger Shroff booked by Mumbai Police for flouting COVID19 rules" found their way online, Mumbai Police themselves shared a post through which they talked about booking an actor somewhere around Bandra. The post in question is laced with references to Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's movies. The same can be found below.

Mumbai police take a dig at the two actors through a Tweet:

In the ongoing ‘War’ against the virus, going ‘Malang’ on the streets of Bandra cost dearly to two actors who have been booked under sections 188, 34 IPC by

Bandra PStn . We request all Mumbaikars to avoid unnecessary ‘Heropanti’ which can compromise on safety against #COVID19 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 3, 2021

As far as the upcoming list of Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's movies are concerned, the duo has a slew of projects in their individual hands at the moment. However, the details regarding the same are scarce. The information regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.