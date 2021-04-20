Tiger Shroff Misses 'shows, Stage & Lights' Life Amid Second Wave Of COVID-19

Actor Tiger Shroff is majorly missing the stage life amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. While the entire country has lately witnessed a surge in the number of Coronavirus cases, the shooting of a lot of television shows, films and live events has been halted by the makers to assure the cast and crew's safety. Meanwhile, on Monday, Tiger expressed missing "shows, stage & lights" by sharing a video of his power-packed dance performance at YouTube India's Hello 2021 event.

Tiger Shroff cannot wait to get back to the "shows, stage and lights" life

After announcing wrapping up one of the shooting schedules of his highly-anticipated film Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff recently took to his Instagram handle to reveal missing the sets and stage life by sharing a glimpse of his live dance performance at 'Hello 2021'. Yesterday, i.e. April 19, 2021, the Baaghi 3 actor shared a BTS video of his dance performance at the YouTube India event from New Year's Eve, wherein he had performed to his chartbuster film songs such as Jai Jai Shivshankar from WAR and The Hookup Song from Student of the Year 2 as well as his debut single, Unbelievable.

In the video shared by him, Tiger flaunted his hunky body by showing off his chiselled abs in an all-gold outfit comprising a golden sleeveless jacket over shiny golden pants and matching sneakers along with a classic pair of sunglasses. Posting the video clip on his Instagram handle, the 31-year-old captioned his post writing, "#majormissing #shows #stage #lights" followed by a red heart emoji. Soon after his video surfaced online, it was quick to win the hearts of netizens as well as his celebrity pals.

Check out Tiger Shroff's Instagram post below:

Just like all Tiger Shroff's videos on social media, his latest dance video also went viral on the internet in no time. In less than 24 hours, his IG post garnered over 1.4 million views and more than 3.3k comments. While ardent fans of the WAR star flocked to the comment section of the post to shower him with heaps of praise, a lot of other celebrities including Riteish Deshmukh, Amaal Mallik and Rahul Dev to name a few also shared their reaction to Tiger's impressive dance moves.

Take a look at some reactions below:

Promo Image Source: Tiger Shroff Instagram

