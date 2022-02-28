Tiger Shroff-Mouni Roy Shine In 'Poori Gal Baat' Music Video; Disha Patani Shares Thoughts

Tiger Shroff has been enthraling fans with his action scenes and dance moves from the start of his career. After establishing himself as one of the top action stars of the country, the actor added another dimension to his repertoire by showcasing his vocal talent too.

The Heropanti star released multiple singles like Unbelievable, Casanova and Vande Mataram and earned love from his fans for it. Tiger has once again extended his range and tried something new as he attempted to sing in Punjabi for the first time.

The music video of the song Poori Gal Baat had finally been released. He was accompanied by Mouni Roy too and the Gold star too stunned with her style and dance moves in the video.

Tiger Shroff-Mouni Roy's song Poori Gal Baat released

Tiger and Mouni looked great together as the song Poori Gal Baat was launched on Monday. Dressed in all-black and all-yellow attires at the beginning before donning shiny clothes, they displayed some stylish moves and energetic chemistry to the song. Tiger also flaunted his fit physique amid some breathtaking steps. The catchy tune and upbeat music is likely to make an impact among his fans and other listeners. The actor also put in energy for the lip-syncing for the video to make it look more convincing.

Sharing it on Instagram, Tiger wrote that he was 'one of the most challenging things' he had done. Moun, who recently tied the knot with Sooraj Nambiar, used a heart emoji along with the words 'absolute'. She urged her followers to shower love on the latest release.

Tiger Shroff gets praises for his singing in Poori Gal Baat

Tiger received praises for his act. Some of the notable comments were from people close to him, like his sister Krishna Shroff and his rumoured girlfriend and Baaghi 2 co-star Disha Patani. The latter, who had also worked with him on a music video, was impressed by his Punjabi. Krishna wrote that he 'nailed it' as he did it every time.

The song has been composed by Prem & Hardeep. The lyrics have been penned by Ranbir Singh and Arjun. The video achieved 1.3 million views on YouTube within the first few hours itself.

Image: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff