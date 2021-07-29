Tiger Shroff Nails His Action Sequence From ‘Heropanti 2’; Watch Brilliant Video Here

Actor Tiger Shroff recently took to his Instagram to demonstrate his warm-up between his takes with his action trainer. Known for his high-voltage action sequences, Tiger established himself as an action hero of today's generation. Soon to appear on the big screen in his forthcoming actioner titled Heropanti 2, the actor shared a glimpse into its intense fighting sequence.

Tiger Shroff's intense warm-up

The actor is back on the sets of the forthcoming action flick directed by Ahmed Khan. Now, Tiger is busy shooting the second schedule of Heropanti 2. On Thursday, Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram to share a sneak peek into an action scene from the movie. In the video featuring his action trainer Kuldeep Shashi, Tiger sported a formal white shirt with blue slack pants and performed a choreography of throwing a couple of kicks and punches at his opponent. Both of them smoothly showcased the action scene. Urging his fans to anticipate his next movie, Tiger wrote, 'Keeping my body warm in between one of the most challenging sequences I've done…you guys gonna love what's coming❤️ #climax action #heropanti2'.

Disha Patani and Netizens impressed by Tiger Shroff's Instagram video

Rumoured beau Disha Patani was quick to drop a compliment under Tiger's post remarking 'Wow' while many netizens lauded laters skills. Tiger Shroff's trainer Alan Fernandes also appeared impressed by the video and commented 'You challenge yourself each time !! And that’s tough to match up! Killing it as always! Respect'. Actor Karan Patel also dropped a comment writing, 'Grand salute to the most inspiring person I can proudly call my brother ….. your dedication is infectious'.

Recently, the actor shared a video of him setting a record of squatting 140 kgs in the gym. The fitness enthusiast also documented his workout regime between takes to prepare for his physically demanding scenes in Heropanti 2. Sharing a video of him working out in his makeup room, Tiger wrote, 'Getting action-ready after a while…#heropanti2'.

On the work front, the 31-year-old actor will be next seen in not one but two action films titled Baaghi 3 and Heropanti 2.

