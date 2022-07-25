Tiger Shroff Packs A Punch In Forthcoming Action-entertainer 'Screw Dheela'; Watch Teaser

Tiger Shroff will once again flaunt his intense action avatar in the recently announced project, Screw Dheela. Makers teased the film with a teaser trailer, showcasing Tiger taking on multiple goons with his gravity-defying stunts. With his pumped-up physique and killer moves, Tiger teaches all the perpetrators a lesson for messing with him. Screw Dheela has been directed by Shashank Khaitan, with reports suggesting that Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna will be paired opposite Tiger.

Tiger Shroff packs a punch in action-packed entertainer Screw Dheela

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, July 25, Tiger shared the 3-minute-long clip which begins with Tiger tied up on a chair as the goons continue to hurt him. In his opening dialogue, Tiger mentions, "Main PT teacher hu India ka, Akhilesh Mishra, aapko koi galatfahmi hui hai sir (I am a PT teacher Akhilesh Mishra, you are taking me wrong)." He then sees a girl's silhouette on a big screen, with the gangsters ready to shoot him. Tiger finally comes in his action avatar and packs several kicks and punches to kill off the miscreants.

In the caption, he mentioned, "Punches hain tight, Par iska #ScrewDheela hai! Bringing to you an action-packed entertainer - directed by Shashank Khaitan and starring yours truly! Coming soon.." Take a look.

The teaser was hailed by many fans and celebrities including Karan Tacker, Maniesh Paul, and Neil Nitin Mukesh among others. Tiger's sister Krishna and his mom Ayesha also dropped fire emoticons in the comments section.

Apart from this, Tiger will be seen alongside Kriti Sanon in Ganapath: Part 1. The project, which is being helmed by Vikas Bahl, is all set to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022. He also has Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with superstar Akshay Kumar as well as Rambo.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @TIGERJACKIESHROFF)