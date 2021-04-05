Tiger Shroff pens gratitude note as 'Heropanti' turns 7, thanks fans for 'accepting him'

Actor Tiger Shroff, who made his acting debut with the 2014 film Heropanti, recently took to his Instagram stories and penned a gratitude note while thanking his fans as the film clocked seven years. The actor, who flaunted his flexibility in some breath-taking stunts in the film, shared a still from the film while thanking all for acknowledging his craft and accepting the sheer dedication that he presented on the screen.

Tiger Shroff celebrates 7 years of Heropanti

Tiger Shroff who played the role of Bablu in the film can be seen showing off his washboard abs in the picture with a half sleeves jacket while covering his face with a hat. While captioning the post, he thanked his fans for appreciating and giving him a chance to present himself on the silver screen. Apart from this, he even thanked the makers for allowing him to showcase his talent. " 7 years and still the same old shy guy who likes to hide behind his hat. Thank you, everyone, for accepting whatever little I brought to the table. #gratitude," he wrote.

The film that introduced two new faces to the industry – Jackie Shroff’s son Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, was directed by Sabbir Khan. The story of the romantic drama revolves around a small-town girl Renu who elopes with her lover leaving behind her family that consists of her father Chowdhary (Prakash Raj). Chowdhary kidnaps Bablu (Tiger), who knows Renu's whereabouts, along with two of his friends. But Bablu falls in love with Dimpy (Kriti), Chowdhary's younger daughter. The film also gave a glance at the strict prevailing patriarchy system in Haryana where a girl is not allowed to marry the boy of her choice.

The actor, who was loved in his role as Bablu in the first instalment, is all set to mesmerise fans with the sequel. Earlier, on March 2, the actor treated fans with the first look poster of the film that showed him in a daredevil avatar while performing some high octane action sequences. The poster mentioned that the sequel is slated to hit the screens on December 3, 2021. This second instalment will be directed by Ahmed Khan and will be penned by Rajat Arora. "My first love is back action, thrill, like never before! Let's celebrate this one together on the 3rd of December in cinemas," (sic) he wrote then.

