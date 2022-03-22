Tiger Shroff Performs High-octane Stunts In Latest Post; Hrithik Roshan Calls Him 'fab'

Bollywood heartthrob Tiger Shroff is known for his stunning dance moves and daring stunts. The Heropanti actor recently took to his photo-blogging site and dropped a video featuring him doing some thrilling action sequence. The BTS clip features one of the movie scenes in which Tiger could be seen fighting with some goons while performing major stunts with a red-coloured car. Soon after the video was uploaded by the Baaghi actor, Netizens hailed him for much dedication and heroic stunts.

Tiger Shroff performs a high-octane stunt in the latest clip

Tiger even penned a heartfelt note with the post as he wrote in the caption, "Heres a little bts of creating some chores on the Lambos on set, had about 5 mins to rehearse this shot with my boys, I think I got a lot higher in the actual take, after busting my neck and burning my back I think it was worth it at least." Watch out for one of the most exhilarating sequences coming soon #heropanti2 #thiseid #29 april".

Disha Patani calls Tiger 'crazy', Hrithik writes 'fab'

Well, this time, Tiger's high-octane stunts have got the attention of the actor's longtime beau Disha Patani. Disha took to the comment section and wrote, "Crazyyy you are", Hrithik Roshan write, "Fab". Tiger's mother Aisha Shroff also hailed the Munna Michael actor as she dropped hearts to the post. Netizens couldn't keep calm as one wrote, "Biggest fan of you bhaijaan", a fan even asked, "Who all are waiting for Heropanti 2?". One hailed the actor by calling him awesome as he commented, "Wow sir Awesome I hope Heropanti2 BlockBuster hit movie this Year".

Tiger Shroff's latest post garners comment from his War co-star, Hrithik Roshan

Earlier, the Ganapath actor shared a video on his Instagram handle announcing the release date of his highly-anticipated film, Heropanti 2. He wrote in the caption, "You guys made all the close calls, blood, sweat and tears all worth it thank u for the love this is just the tip of the iceberg see u in theatres this eid #heropanti2".

Though the clip, seeing Tiger in an action-hero avatar, gained much love from the fans and followers, one that caught everybody's attention was Tiger's War co-star Hrithik Roshan as the latter commented, "Outstanding !". Renowned actor Ronit Roy also commented, "When someone is as lovable as you there is no option but to love you immensely! Love always Tigi".