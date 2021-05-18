Tiger Shroff Performs Jaw-dropping Stunt, Fan Asks 'Are U The Reason For The Cyclone?'

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, on Tuesday, took to his verified social media handle and shared a video, in which he can be seen performing a stunt under the supervision of his trainer. Interestingly, in the video, Tiger can be seen illustrating a flying Taekwondo kick. Instagramming the video, he used emoticons, a football and a thunder light, to caption his latest video post.

Tiger Shroff performs a flying Taekwondo kick:

Within a couple of minutes, the Heropanti actor's video post managed to garner an overwhelming response from his Insta fam as it bagged over 500k views. Meanwhile, a section of fans flooded the comments section with red-heart heart-eyes and fire emoticons. A verified social media handle called it Inspirational while actor Disha Patani's comment read, "Wowwww". Baaghi 3's director Ahmed Kha's wife also praised Tiger as she wrote, "always the best". On the other hand, a verified Instagram user dropped a quirky comment with the reference to the current situation, as it read, "Are u the reason for the cyclone that is happening out???". In the response to the comment, a handful of Instagram user agreed with the netizen.

A peek into Tiger Shroff's Instagram:

Interestingly, the Student of The Year 2 actor is not an avid social media user, however, he keeps fans posted with his whereabouts. Apart from endorsing and promoting brands, Tiger's media feed is flooded with numerous self-portrait pictures and videos. In fact, in his previous post, which was shared on May 11, the actor was seen showcasing his martial arts skills in a printed pink tank top over green track pants.

On the professional front, the 31-year-old actor was last seen in the third installment of his Baaghi franchise. Before Baaghi 3, he was also seen sharing the screen space with Hrithik Roshan in War. The action-drama film was an instant hit. Currently, Tiger is gearing up for his multiple upcoming releases including Heropanti 2 and Ganapath. While Heropanti 2 will be the sequel of Tiger's debut film, Ganapath will mark his second collaboration with co-star Kriti Sanon. Apart from these two projects, Tiger also has bagged another upcoming project titled Rambo in his kitty.

