Actor Tiger Shroff is known for his athletic calibre and impressive aerobatic stunts which is often reflected in his films. Over the years, the young actor has successfully established himself as one of the most sought-after action heroes with films like Baaghi, Heropanti, War and more. Moreover, his social media handle is also a testimony to his abilities as he often posts videos giving a glimpse into his rigorous training to master the difficult art.

Adding to his gallery, the actor shared a new post where he is seen performing an extremely difficult stunt in the middle of a desert. He matched the video with the latest song Poori Gal Baat starring himself opposite Naagin actor Mouni Roy. Take a look at the video here.

Tiger Shroff performs rapid cartwheels in desert

Taking to his Instagram on March 1, the 31-year-old actor shared a video of him performing rapid cartwheels in the middle of the desert. The actor managed to skillfully pull off the difficult aerobatic stunt even on a downhill slope. He shared the video against the audio of his latest song Poori Gal Baat and captioned it, ''Your love got me feeling ⚡️🌪 🎶❤️ #poorigalbaat''.

Fans and celebrities alike were left flabbergasted at Shroff's stint as actor Rohit Bose Roy exclaimed in the comment section, ''This is unreal !!!''. On the other hand, Elli AvrRam commented, ''What on Earth!!!'' Actor Bhakhtyar M Irani posted a teasing comment by writing, ''Bhai sab debut karna band kardenge 😂😂😂 love u bro'' (Brother, everyone will stop debuting).

More on Tiger Shroff

As mentioned earlier, Tiger Shroff is riding high on the success of his latest stint in a music video titled Poori Gal Baat crooned by Prem and Hardeep. The video also featured Mouni Roy. The song also marked the actor's first attempt in singing a son in Punjabi.

Sharing the video, Shroff had written, ''One of the most challenging things I've ever done. My first Punjabi single, tell me what you guys think''. On the other hand, Roy wrote, ''His talent hits hard, makes you wanna work on your craft more.. & in this single, he will blow your mind with his singing as well.''

Image: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff