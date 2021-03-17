Tiger Shroff Plays Football, Sister Krishna Says 'taking Off Faster Than Everyone'

Actor Tiger Shroff, who is known to impress fans with his spectacular performances in films through his high octane action sequences, recently took to Instagram and flaunted his skills as a footballer. The actor shared a video of a friendly football match where he can be seen playing like a pro while striking a goal towards the end.

Tiger Shroff plays a rough football game in Mumbai

Clad in a green jersey, the actor is seen swindling the ball by tricking the fellow players and swirling it across to strike a goal, and at last, his techniques succeed. At some point of time in the video, the actor is seen hitting the ball with his head as he runs with it towards the goal post. He captioned the video with just a football emoticon. Singer Armaan Malik was the first one to drop a witty comment under the post and wrote, "Tiger doesn’t believe in ball do na zara."Followed by Armaan was Arjun Kapoor who called it "Hazard." Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff was among the admirers in the comment section where she expressed her love for her brother's style of playing and wrote, "Taking off faster than everyone else even on the field."

The actor is often seen playing the sport to raise some funds for several charitable organisations, had recently injured his leg while playing a rough game at a Mumbai football ground. Viral Bhayani had shared several pictures of the actor who was seen lying on the ground with doctors attending to him. Surprisingly, his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani was also spotted standing by him while the former was lying on the stretcher.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in the film Baaghi 3, in which he played the role of Ronnie. He was seen with actors Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ankita Lokhande in the lead roles. The actor will next be seen in the action thriller film Heropanti 2, which is a sequel to his debut film. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Ganpath where he will reunite with his Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon.

