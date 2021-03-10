Tiger Shroff Posts Video Of Himself Doing Flips, Fans Say 'head's Spinning Watching You'

Tiger Shroff is gearing up for the release of his next venture titled Ok Computer, which will stream on Disney+Hostar soon. Even with his hectic shooting and promotion schedules, the fitness icon always makes time to share workout videos on his official Instagram handle. His latest video on the social networking site showcases him performing difficult flips and his fans are gushing over the actor's post.

Tiger Shroff's new Spiderman game moves

War actor Tiger Shroff recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a video of himself performing several flips in the gym and captioned his post, "Is it ok if I steal some moves from the new spiderman game for my nextðŸ™‰ðŸ˜". The Bollywood star combined multiple clips of him performing the difficult stunt at the gym. Other than his fans who were in awe of his talent and fitness, Tiger's rumored girlfriend, Bollywood actor Disha Patani also dropped a comment with two clapping hands emojis.

Fan reactions on Tiger's Instagram video

Shroff has close to 28.3 million followers on the social networking site and his latest post garnered around 400k views just within an hour of posting it. Fans and followers of the young star couldn't stop gushing about his fitness as well as his dedication. While one follower wrote, "My head is spinning looking at this ðŸ˜…", another one wrote, "Mera Diwali me chakri itna nahi ghumta hai ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚".

Tiger Shroff's movies

Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3, which released in March 2020 and went on to become successful at the box office. In the action film, he shared screen space with actors Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The star also debuted as a singer in the music video titled Unbelievable. He recently featured in Casanova as well, another music video that released earlier this year. Shroff also lent his voice for Spider-Man: Homecoming, for the lead character for the Hindi version of the Hollywood film. His most popular films include the Baaghi series, War, Munna Michael, Student of the Year 2, and his debut movie Heropanti.

Image Credits: Tiger Shroff official Instagram Account

