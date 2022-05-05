Tiger Shroff Reacts To 'Choti Bachi Ho Kya' Dialogue Going Viral; 'people Are Going Crazy'

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has managed to grab all the limelight after his iconic dialogue 'Choti Bachi Ho Kya' from Heropanti went viral. The iconic dialogue was voiced by Tiger in the film right after the scene where he saves Kriti Sanon from the goons. It was initially recreated by a boy in a now-viral video that caught netizens' attention. The clip took the internet by storm with many people lip-syncing the dialogue and also sharing memes on the same.

Social media is currently buzzing with memes on Tiger's famous dialogue. Recently, the Student of the Year 2 star opened up about people going crazy over it and also revealed that he is happy that people are loving the dialogue so much.

Tiger Shroff reacts to his famous dialogue 'Choti Bachi Ho Kya' going viral

Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 hit the screens last week and opened to mixed responses from the audience. The actor is amazed to see after one of his dialogues from the 2014 film Heropanti is receiving so much love from the fans. In a recent chat with Mid-day, Tiger reacting to the same said-

“I am happy that it resurfaced at a time like this because it gave another dimension to the [film’s] promotions. Honestly, I don’t know why people are going crazy over that line. It’s a dialogue I tell Kriti [Sanon’s character] in the film”

Yashraj Mukhate recreates 'Choti Bachi Ho Kya'

On 4th May, Yashraj Mukhate took to his Instagram account and shared a video featuring himself, Ruhee Dosani and Neel, as the trio turned the iconic dialogue into a foot-tapping song with a musical twist. Sharing the video, Yashraj Mukhate captioned the post as "Maha collab with the rockstars @ruheedosani & @just_neel_things is here guyssss. Comments me sirf aag, baarood, angaar, sholay aan do!🔥🔥🔥 @tigerjackieshroff ye kya kar diya aapne?😂 @iamdeependrasinghofficial gazab awaz nikali hai bhai😂"

More about Heropanti 2

Along with Tiger, the movie also features an ensemble cast including the likes of Tara Sutaria as Inaaya, Amrita Singh, and Zakir Hussain among others. In the actioner, Tiger locks horns with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The Ahmed Khan directorial hit the big screens on April 29, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff