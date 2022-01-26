Bollywood star Tiger Shroff is a complete package of talent. Apart from his ace acting skills, the actor is also lauded for his commendable dancing and singing. Last year, on the occasion of Independence Day, the actor released his song Vande Mataram. Not only his fans but the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, also lauded him for the track. Now, on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day, the actor released a reprised version of his track to pay a heartfelt tribute to the country.

Taking to his Instagram and Koo handles, Tiger Shroff paid a heartfelt tribute to the country, wished his fans a Happy Republic Day and also made a special announcement. The actor shared a small clip from his newly released version of Vande Mataram and penned how he chose to salute the nation with the song on Republic Day 2022. Sharing the clip, he wrote, "With faith in our hearts and independence in our thoughts, let’s salute the Nation. Happy Republic Day!" The actor's sister, Krishna Shroff, reacted to the video and commented, "Got goosiesss (goosebumps)."

Here is Vande Mataram Reprise version

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Tiger Shroff for Vande Mataram

Tiger Shroff unveiled the original version of Vande Mataram on the occasion of Independence Day 2021. As the actor wrote about the song on Twitter, he received a reaction and message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Writing about the song, the Heropanti actor wrote, "Vande Mataram...these are not mere words, but emotions. Emotions which drive us to strive to contribute towards our nation. This Independence Day, dedicating a small effort to 130 crore Indians."

In his reply, PM Modi lauded the actor and wrote, "Creative effort. Fully agree with what you say about Vande Mataram!" Tiger Shroff was nothing but delighted to see PM Modi's reaction to his post. He mentioned how he was honoured and grateful to hear from PM Modi and wrote, "A true honour to receive your kind words Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji. Today we celebrate everything that is special about India, the spirit of Vande Mataram, United We Stand." "Extremely overwhelmed and grateful!" he added.

Creative effort. Fully agree with what you say about Vande Mataram! https://t.co/we0PufWryY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2021

A true honour to receive your kind words Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji. Today we celebrate everything that is special about India, the spirit of #VandeMataram #UnitedWeStand. Extremely overwhelmed and grateful! 🙏🙏 @jackkybhagnani @Jjust_Music https://t.co/l069NzNnBl — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) August 15, 2021

Image: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff