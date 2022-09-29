Tiger Shroff Reveals He Almost Bagged The Part Of Spider-Man; Says 'I Can Do Most...'

Tiger Shroff is not only known for his acting skills but also for his martial arts and muscular physique. While the actor has portrayed various characters throughout his acting career, he has only played a superhero only once in his 2016 film A Flying Jatt. However, the count would have been different if he had bagged the role of Spider-Man.

In a recent interaction with ConnectFM Canada, Tiger Shroff revealed he once auditioned to play one of the most beloved superheroes, Spider-Man. The Baaghi actor revealed he sent his tapes to the film's producers, who were impressed with his skills. The actor quipped his pitch to the makers of the film was that he could save a lot of their money on VFX.

Tiger Shroff said, "I had auditioned for Spider-Man. I had sent them my tapes also, my showreel. They were quite impressed as to what I could do." "My pitch to them was ‘I’d save you a lot of money on VFX because I can do most of what Spider-Man can do,'" he added.

While Shroff did not bag the role, he revealed he was not much behind in the race. The actor said, "I was quite close to being a part of that." Eventually, Shroff voiced the superhero character in Hindi for the 2017 film Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The role of Spider-Man has been played by three actors so far - Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland. While Shroff did not reveal for which movie he had auditioned, Tom Holland landed the role of MCU's Spidey in 2015, one year post the Heropanti star's acting debut. While Marvel Comics also have an Indian version of Spidey, it has not been added to the MCU yet.

On Tiger Shroff's work front

Tiger Shroff was last seen in the action drama Heropanti 2, which also featured Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film came out earlier this year and failed to impress the audience. The actor's next outing will be Shashank Khaitan's Screw Dheela. He also has Ganpath with his Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar in his kitty.

Image: Instagram/@tigershroff/@spidermanmovie