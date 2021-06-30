Tiger Shroff Reveals He Is Resuming 'Heropanti 2' Shoot In Mumbai From Today

Tiger Shroff indulged in the "Ask me Anything" session on Instagram on Tuesday night and to have a word with his fans and followers. Amid his interaction, Tiger first revealed the day he will begin his Heropanti 2 shoot. A user asked, "When are where will you start Heropanti 2?". Replying to him, Shroff said that it will begin from June 30, Wednesday, in Mumbai. Tiger Shroff made his Bollywood debut with Heropanti alongside Kriti Sanon. It was on his 31st birthday this year when he shared the release date and poster of Heropanti 2.

Tiger to resume Heropanti 2 shoot on June 30

Apart from this, he also revealed that Heropanti 2 will be one of the first of his films to release. When asked about which project excites him the most, the actor went on mention all his movie names like Heropanti 2, Ganapath Part 1, Rambo 1 and Baaghi 4 and said that he cannot choose. More so, he said that fans will come to know the details about Ganapath's release date in the next week.

Last year, the makers dropped an intriguing teaser poster of Tiger Shroff’s upcoming film Ganapath. With a cigarette in his hand, Tiger was showing off his ripped chest as he sat on the chair like a boss. Later on, the makers also unveiled Kriti Sanon's first look from the movie.

In the small glimpse, the leading lady of the film was seated on a bike. Kriti dropped the video and revealed her character’s name, Jassi. Sharing her excitement, she had written, “Meet JASSI! Super-Duper Excited for this one!! Teaming up once again with my very special Tiger Shroff! Can't wait for the shoot to begin! Let's KILL it!”. Tiger mentioned that he is excited to work with the bundle of talent again.

Further details about Tiger Shroff's next projects are not reported yet. It was in October when the news about the next film in the Baaghi franchise was announced. Baaghi 4 will again star Tiger Shroff and will be helmed by Ahmed Khan. Ever since he has made his acting debut, his films have been well-received by the audience.

IMAGE: TIGER SHROFF'S INSTAGRAM

