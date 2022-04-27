Tiger Shroff Reveals His Eventual Goal Is To Portray An Action Hero In Hollywood Film

Tiger Shroff is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Heropanti 2, in which he will take on the lead role alongside Tara Sutaria. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 29, 2022, and fans are highly waiting to watch the actioner on the silver screens. Apart from having featured in several Bollywood action flicks, Shroff has now revealed to Bollywood Hungama that he would love to play an action hero in a Hollywood film as well.

Tiger Shroff on Hollywood debut

In a recent chat with the publication, the actor mentioned that being part of a Hollywood film was his 'eventual goal'. He further mentioned that the industry in the West was missing a 'young action hero.' Although they had some notable names like Tom Cruise and Jackie Chan, they were missing someone from his age bracket, Shroff added. He mentioned that the action stunts and sequences he does were probably seen in the 90s in Hollywood and he would like to display his mettle before the audience in the West as well. He then went on to reveal to the outlet that he had, in fact, received a few offers and gone for auditions in the past. However, he has not been able to bag a role, but the actor seemed to be optimistic as he mentioned he was 'still trying'.

Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff will be seen taking on the role of Babloo, who is a computer genius. His life turns upside down when he falls in love with Inaaya, played by Tara Sutaria. The film is all about the obstacles and hardships the duo have to face. They eventually are forced to part ways due to unforeseen circumstances. The film will also see them soon reunite, but several powerful people want Babloo dead, which leads to several thrilling and action-packed sequences in the film. The recently released Heropanti 2 trailer piqued fans' interest as it saw Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria taking on powerful avatars and engaging in some high-voltage stunts. The film was helmed by Ahmed Khan and will also star Zakir Hussain and Amrita Singh alongside the leading duo.

Image: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff