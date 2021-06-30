Tiger Shroff Reveals His Favourite Cuisine, Secret To His Perfect Jawline And More

Tiger Shroff's fans were in for a delight as the Heropanti actor conducted an "ask me anything" session on his Instagram. Tiger answered various questions asked by his fans and some of the responses were hilarious. The actor answered questions like what was his favourite dish and had a hilarious response to someone who asked him the secret to his perfect jawline.

Tiger Shroff answers fans questions

In the Ask Me Anything session, fans asked various questions to the actor about his next film and the release date of his upcoming movies. One user asked Tiger what his favourite dish, to which the actor replied that he did not have any particular favourite dish but he loved Japanese cuisine. The actor had a hilarious response to a user who asked him to shares some tips to have a perfect jawline. Tiger told the user to eat chewing gum.

Tiger Shroff celebrates 7 years of Heropanti

Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram and shared a few of his action scenes from his movies including Heropanti. The actor celebrated 7 years of the movie. Heropanti was both Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's debut movie in Bollywood. Tiger shared the clips and wrote "Eternally grateful for all your love support and acceptance just wanted to put together and share some of my fav action clips through my journey as an action hero. Special thanks to my #tigerian army, as long as my legs don’t give out on me hope I can continue to entertain you with lots of love always."

Tiger Shroff's next movies

Tiger Shroff will next be seen in the Tiger is all set to feature in the sequel of Heropanti named Heropanti 2. The movie will also feature actress Tara Sutaria as the female lead. The movie is scheduled to release on 3 December 2021. The actor will also reunite with his Heropanti actress for the action thriller movie Ganpath directed Vikas Bahl. A few days back Tiger took to his Instagram and shared a poster of Heropanti 2 and wrote that his forst love was back. In his caption, he wrote "My first love is back action, thrill, like never before! Let us celebrate this one together on the 3rd of December in cinemas."

