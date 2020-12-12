Tiger Shroff Reveals His Favourite Film And Fans Are Going To Be Delighted

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff revealed his favourite movie on an Instagram Question and Answer session through his official handle. The star took to the photo-sharing platform and urged his fans and followers to ask him anything on the stories section of his profile. When one of them asked about his preferred movie, the actor shared a bare-bodied picture of himself, taking a mirror selfie. He edited that snap, doodled on it, pointing towards a Spider-Man toy hanging on his dressing table. Here is everything you need to know about Tiger Shroff's favourite film through his recent Instagram Q&A session on the social media platform. Check out:

Tiger Shroff's favourite film in Instagram Q&A session

Tiger Shroff's Instagram Question and Answer session revealed many things about the actor. He took to the platform and conducted the same through his official handle on December 11, 2020, Friday. Answering one of the fans’ question, he replied his favourite movie by showing a Spider-Man soft toy hanging on the mirror of his dressing table. It depicted that Tiger Shroff is inclined towards Spider-Man movies. Check out his story response on the photo-sharing platform below:

The actor also answered other questions by his fans and followers on Instagram. One of them expressed their love for him, to which, he replied, “blessed to have your love my fair”’. He also revealed his upcoming movie, Heropanti 2, to another fan. To answer something about Shraddha Kapoor, he responded ‘Fellow Fishyy’ and tagged the star. Tiger Shroff also revealed his first crush to the public. He expressed that it was his history teacher. In one of the fun moments, someone asked if he wore sunscreen. To this, Shroff replied, “No, but my mom keeps telling me to.. prob should na”.

Speaking about his addiction, the actor shared a throwback video of himself featuring a slow-motion of his kick. He expressed, “other than my family and life, I love my job and love to train”. The actor also shared a monochrome video of himself playing football, when someone asked him if he played. Replying to the same, he said, “I used to in school… but I think I could still manage”.

