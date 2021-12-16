Tiger Shroff Reveals His Favourite Movie & How He Learnt Dancing; Watch The Video

Baaghi actor Tiger Shroff awes his fans yet again with his new Instagram post. With this, the actor has also revealed his favourite movie and the first song that he learned to dance to.

Read on to know Tiger's favourite movie and the first song that he learned to dance to.

Tiger Shroff recreates 'You are my Soniya'

There is no doubt about the fact that if there is any Bollywood actor who can match the dance steps with the talented Hrithik Roshan, he is Tiger Shroff. Taking to Koo App, Tiger Shroff posted a video in which he could be seen recreating hook steps of his favourite song, "You are my Soniya" from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. The actor captioned it, "The first song I ever learned how to dance to! One of my fav movies pls excuse our horrible impersonations." As per Tiger's admission, this was the first song to which he learned dancing.

Along with this, Tiger had also tagged Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as a tribute to the completion of 20 years of K3G. Well, Poo alias Kareena Kapoor's part has been played by one of his friends, and both channels the characters' energy perfectly. The comment section soon got flooded with funny reactions, with Krishna Shroff, his sister, who couldn't stop laughing. While Tiger's beau Disha Patani praised Isha with a few laughing emojis, his mother sent red hearts to him in the comment section.

K3G completes 20 years

While it still feels like yesterday, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham has completed 20 years. The movie starred Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan, and many more as the main lead. Tiger Shroff has shared screen space with his favourite Hrithik Roshan in 2019 in the movie War, an Indian Hindi-language action thriller film directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films. According to the reports, War will get a sequel and its production will begin in 2022.

Tiger's upcoming projects

Tiger will be next seen in Heropanti 2, opposite Tara Sutaria, which will be released on 29th April 2022. Other movies, lined up for Tiger include Ganapat, which is set to be released on 23rd December 2022, and Rambo, whose release date is yet to be finalized.

Credits: Instagram / @tigerjackieshroff