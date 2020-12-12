Tiger Shroff Reveals His Favourite Tollywood Actor In Instagram, Any Guesses?

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who was last seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 3, has revealed his favourite Tollywood actor during a questions and answers session that he conducted on Instagram. When the actor was asked about it, he said that none other than Allu Arjun was his most favourite actor from the Tollywood. In addition to that, the Heropanti star answered a handful of questions through his social media handle. Tiger Shroff made a direct reference to Allu Arjun's movies, in which the actor has been observed indulging in intricate dance or fight sequences.

Tiger Shroff's Instagram following, as of today stands at around 27.4 million followers. The actor has posted a total of 1,772 images until today. A majority of his videos see him dancing and performing stunts that were probably presumed to be humanely impossible. Every now and then, Tiger Shroff would take his followers back to the time of his initial days in front of the camera via a series of throwback pictures and images.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3. Additionally, in 2019, the actor was also seen in Siddharth Anand's War. War was essentially a spy-thriller movie that has been filmed in various parts of the world. The film came close to Rs. 300 crores at the Indian box office at the time of its release. As far as future projects are concerned, Shroff is said to be in Siddharth Anand's Hindi Remake of Sylvester Stallone's Rambo. The actor will also be seen in the sequel to his debut film, Heropanti. At some point in the future, Shroff will also take the Baaghi franchise further, the fourth instalment of which was announced on October 29 of this year.

