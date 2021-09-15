Tiger Shroff Reveals What 'action Heroes' Do While 'waiting For Shots'; Watch

On Wednesday, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a stunning video featuring himself. In the video, he can be seen sitting in an empty room and crooning Canadian popstar Justin Bieber's Peaches all by himself. Sharing the video, he penned a small yet hilarious caption. Watch the video below.

Tiger Shroff's singing video makes his fans go gaga

In the video shared on the photo-sharing site, Tiger Shroff can be seen sitting alone in an empty room and singing Justin Bieber's hit track, Peaches. In the candid video, Shroff sported a casual outfit. He wore a simple white tee which he paired with dark blue jeans. He completed his look by adding a pair of black sneakers. As for the caption, the Heropanti actor wrote, "Us action heroes waiting for our shots be like" with a laughing out loud face emoji.

Many of his fans and followers couldn't stop gushing over his voice as they rushed to compliment him in the comments section of the post. His sister Krishna Shroff commented, "I miss you" while Sussanne Khan exclaimed, "wow." A fan commented, "What a voice" with a heart-eyed face emoji, while another one penned, "Found a new way to sing." A netizen chipped in, "Nice voice sir." Another one added, "Goddddddd thisssss is superrrrrr cuteeeeeee."

Shroff is an avid Instagram user as he frequently treats his fans with snaps from his personal as well as professional life. Recently, he shared a video straight from his workout in the gym. He sported a white cut sleeves tee which he teamed with a pair of green trousers and a waist belt to support him as he lifted a heavy 10 kgs barbell and performed jump squats. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Some of my fav movements for speed and power when prepping for action. 100 kgs jump squats, 140 kgs - 180 kgs back squats."

Meanwhile, for the unversed, the actor was last seen in 2020's release titled Baaghi 3. He played the lead role of Ranveer "Ronnie" Chaturvedi. The actor has also appeared in several films such as Baaghi, Munna Michael, Welcome to New York, Student of the Year 2, War among others. The list of Tiger Shroff songs includes Chal Wahan Jaate Hain, Get Ready to Move, I Am a Disco Dancer 2.0, You Are Unbelievable, Casanova, Vande Mataram, and others.

Image: Instagram/ Tigerjackieshroff