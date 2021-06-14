Tiger Shroff Rings In Disha Patani's 28th Birthday With Naruto Cake & Balloons; See Pics

Disha Patani turned a year older on June 13 and her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff made special arrangements for her. She shared a series of pictures from her close-knit indoor celebration and gave a sneak peek into how she spent the day. Tiger Shroff had brought a Naruto cake for her and his sister Krishna Shroff also joined the duo. Not only this but Disha's room was loaded with pink balloons and white foil balloons.

She posed for many selfies with Tiger and Krishna. Disha looked stunning in a white bralette and rugged denim jeans. Shivam Mahadevan, Rajit Dev, Warda Khan Nadiadwala, Elli AvrRam, Khushboo Patani, Anand Ahuja, Shaira Ahmed Khan, and many others wished the actor. Krishna wrote, "Love you! 28’s a good year."

Inside Disha Patani's birthday celebration

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff's birthday post for his Baaghi 2 co-star also won many hearts. The former dropped a video in which the two stars showcased their flexibility in dance. In the short clip, they performed waves through their arms and legs, one after the other, thus grooving to a couple of steps. His caption also had an interesting take on Disha's upcoming movie, Ek Villain 2. Tiger called Disha a ‘villain’ as he penned a sweet note on her birthday.

Tiger's mother Ayesha shroff also wished the Malang actor. Taking to her Instagram, Ayesha shared an adorable picture of Disha with a calf and another image that featured her and Patani while having food at a restaurant. Sharing the pictures, Ayesha wrote "Happpppppyyyy birthday Deeeeeshu!! Everyone sees the glamorous you but I love this side the most." Replying to the same, Disha said, "Awwww love you so much aunty, you’re the best."

On the work front

Disha Patani announced in the first week of March that she kick-started the shooting for her upcoming movie, Ek Villain Returns, alongside John Abraham. She expressed excitement for the same and also unveiled the title poster of the movie which is all set to release on February 11, 2022. It's asequel to Mohit's first instalment, Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor. Meanwhile, Tiger has Heropanti 2 and Ganapath lined up.

IMAGE: DISHA PATANI'S INSTAGRAM

