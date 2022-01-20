Tiger Shroff Sets The Dance Floor Ablaze With His Moves On Kai's 'Peaches'; Watch

Actor Tiger Shroff is well known for his dancing skills and often showcases his talent on his social media accounts. The actor most recently shared a video of himself setting the dance floor on fire as he grooved to Kai's hit song, Peaches. Several fans and followers headed to the comments section of the post and hailed the actor for his 'smooth' moves.

Shroff took to his Instagram account to share a video of himself dancing to the popular number. He was seen in a orange sleeveless hoodie, which he paired with bark blue track pants and sneakers. The Baaghi actor's dance moves had fans in awe and they immediately took to the comments section to hail Shroff's dancing skills.

Watch Tiger Shroff's post below:

Sophie Choudry and other popular personalities also took to the comments section and praised the actor for his skills. Some called his moves 'fluid', while others said they were 'smooth'. Many fans of the actor also flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons.

Tiger Shroff grooves to BTS' 'Butter'

This is not the first time that the actor has stepped onto the dance floor. He once decided to groove to the popular BTS song Butter and wowed his fans with his performance. He wore a black tank top, which he paired with olive green track pants and a black hat as he stole the show. He captioned the post, "Jamming with my guru @paresshss on one of my fav jams! #butter (sic)".

Several of his colleagues from the entertainment industry, including Disha Patani, commented on the video and were in love with the actor's dance moves.

Tiger Shroff on the work front

Tiger Shroff will soon be seen in Ganapath and wrapped up his shoot for the film recently. The film will also star Kriti Sanon and will be a futuristic action flick. It is being helmed by Vikas Bahl and will see the acting duo reunite on screen after their debut in Heropanti. The film is being produced by Vashu Bhagnani-Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment Production.

The actor will also be seen in the sequel of his debut film, Heropanti 2, in which he will take on the lead tole opposite Tara Sutaria. The upcoming action film will be helmed by Ahmed Khan and will mark the second time Shroff and Tara will share the screen after Student of the Year 2. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on Eid, this year as fans await more details.

(Image: @tigerjackieshroff/Instagram)