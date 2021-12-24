Tiger Shroff Shares Action-packed Motion Poster Of Kriti Sanon Co-starrer 'Ganapath'

With just a year to go for Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's action drama Ganapath, the makers treated fans with the motion poster of the film. The two stars had recently announced their UK schedule wrap with videos from their shooting sets while celebrating. In the motion poster, Tiger Shroff has left fans drooling over his chiseled body along with intriguing looks on screen.

Tiger Shroff has been creating a massive buzz in the town with his upcoming movie Ganapath: Part 1. The action drama will witness Tiger in the titular role and the actor has been working hard for the same. Ganapath: Part 1 is slated to release on December 23 next year.

Tiger Shroff releases Ganapath motion poster

In the poster, the Heropanti actor can be seen bare-chest while donning black leather pants. As the poster moves ahead, the actor stands against the cityscape and looks deep into the camera. The poster has Lord Ganesha’s mantra "Vakratunda Mahakaya" playing in the background.

Sharing the poster, the actor wrote on Instagram, "Taiyyar Rehnaa !!! God ke Aashirwad Se Janta ko Milne Aa Rela Hai #Ganapath. Next Christmas in cinemas near you! #23rd December #1YearToGanapath."

Soon after the post, Tiger's fans bombarded the comment section with their love. One of the users wrote, "omg that body".

Another user wrote, "very excited". Actor Salil Acharya wrote, "U take it up a notch every time brother." Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "I'm your biggest fan."

Interestingly, Ganapath: Part 1 will mark Tiger's second collaboration with Kriti after their debut movie Heropanti. Apart from Tiger, Kriti will also be seen performing some high-octane action sequences in the movie.

Meanwhile, the versatile actor who was shooting for his film in London, bruised his eye while shooting gravity-defying stunts. While shooting for a stunt, the actor unfortunately injured his eye and it got swelled, a common occurance considering how stunt shooting in films work.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "S**t happens (hot face and ninja emoji) Ganapath final countdown." The song 'Play Hard by David Guetta ft. Ne-Yo and Akon' played in the background.

IMAGE: Instagram/TigerJackieShroff/KritiSanon