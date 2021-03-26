Tiger Shroff Shares Glimpse Of His Dance Practice, Says, 'this Is So Fun!'; Watch Video

Tiger Shroff recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his dance practice. In the video, he was seen with choreographer Paressh Prabhakar Shirodkar. They grooved to the tune of a song and in the caption, Tiger revealed that the session was so much fun for him.

A look at Tiger Shroff's videos

In the latest video uploaded by Tiger, he wore a bright yellow tee with olive green track pants. He also wore a pair of socks and a chain around his neck. On the other hand, Paressh was seen in a white printed T-shirt and Maroon pants. He paired his look with white sports shoes. The duo flaunted some energetic dance moves to the tune of an anonymous song. They made particular sounds by tapping their feet on the floor while following a fixed pattern. In the caption, Tiger wrote, “this is so fun! @paresshss.” Take a look at Tiger Shroff's Instagram post below and what his fans and followers commented on it.

Earlier, Tiger shared another video in which he was seen dancing alongside Paressh. The duo was seen at the Sawan Dance Hall. Tiger wore a blue tee and light grey tracks, along with white shoes. Paressh wore a light grey t-shirt and black tracks with white sports shoes. They were seen dancing in turns, one after the other. In the caption, Tiger wrote, “When you don't feel like doing class...biz @paresshss” Fans and celebrity friends dropped several comments on his post.

Another video shared by Tiger was the one in which the duo danced to the actor's song, Unbelievable. In casual outfits and white shoes, the duo performed some unique dance steps. They paired their look with sunglasses. Tiger captioned the post simply by adding an emoji. Fans, along with his rumoured girlfriend, Disha Patani showered love on his post.

About Tiger Shroff's movies

On the work front, Tiger will soon be seen in upcoming films such as Heropanti 2, Ganapath: Part One, Baaghi 4 and Rambo. Heropanti 2 is slated to release on December 3, 2021. The film Ganapath will see Tiger reunite with debut co-star Kriti Sanon and is slated to release in 2022.

(Promo Image source: Tiger Shroff Instagram)

