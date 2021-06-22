Tiger Shroff Shares His Photo From Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar, Leaves Fans Impressed

Dabboo Ratnani is back with his celebrity calendar for 2021 and has been sharing a few of the snaps as well as BTS from the shoots. The photographer has now unveiled Tiger Shroff's picture, which the latter has also shared on his feed and the fans are showering him with love. Scroll along and take a look at the pictures as well as what fans have to say.

Tiger Shroff shares his picture from the Dabboo Ratnani calendar

Dabboo Ratnani's calendar of 2021 is out now and the latest picture that the popular photographer revealed was of Tiger Shroff. The Heropanti actor followed suit and shared the picture on his Instagram handle as well. The picture features Tiger jumping, with his arms to the sides and giving a glimpse of his toned abs. He donned a black shirt, unbuttoned till his waist with a pair of black jeans and shoes to go with; Ratnani added a rain effect on the picture.

Tiger wrote in his caption, “@dabbooratnani making it rain before the monsoons! Thanks for another fun fast shoot,” followed by credits to his hair and makeup teams. The post has received over 616k likes since it was shared a few hours ago on June 22, 2021. Comments under it are full of love and appreciation by Tiger’s family, friends, and fans including Krishna Shroff and Ayesha Shroff. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Apart from Tiger Shroff, the celebrity photographer has shot with Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Abhishek Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Leone, and others for his upcoming calendar; peeks of which are available on his Instagram. Dabboo was elated to share the picture with his followers on Instagram, and this was the fifth consecutive year that featured Tiger on the calendar. He wrote in his caption, “Life Isn’t About Waiting For The Storm To Pass…It’s Learning To Dance In The Rain. Extraordinaire Tiger @tigerjackieshroff for #dabbooratnanicalendar2021”. This year marks the 25th year of the Dabboo Ratnani calendar.

Image: Dabboo Ratnani/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.