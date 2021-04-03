Tiger Shroff Shares Image Of Father Jackie Shroff In Perfect Boxing Stance | See Picture

Indian actor Tiger Shroff recently shared an image of his father and veteran actor Jackie Shroff on his Instagram story. Tiger Shroff's photos on social media often feature members of his family including his sister Krishna Shroff. In the photo, Jackie Shroff can be seen standing wearing a red sleeveless hoodie along with track pants. The actor can be seen standing in his home while striking a boxing stance in the photo. Tiger shared the image of his father along with a fire and a heart emoji as the actor looks extremely fit and amazing in the photo. Take a look at Tiger Shroff's Instagram story below.

Tiger Shroff's upcoming projects

Tiger Shroff is slated to reunite with his Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon for the upcoming dystopian action-thriller film, Ganapath. The film will be directed by Vikas Bahl and is slated to release sometime in 2022; however, not much else is known about the film. Tiger will also return for a sequel to Heropanti, teaming up with Ahmed Khan and Nadiadwala, for Heropanti 2. The film will also star Tara Sutaria and is slated to release on December 3, 2021. Tiger will also appear in the fourth instalment of the Baaghi film series which will also be directed by Ahmed Khan.

Jackie Shroff's upcoming projects

Veteran actor, Jackie Shroff, also has a number of projects lined up for 2021. The actor will next be seen in the upcoming comedy film, Hello Charlie along with Aadar Jain. The film is scheduled to release on April 9, 2021. Jackie will also be seen in the upcoming action film, Sooryavanshi, along with Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Vivan Bhatena, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Javed Jaffrey. The film is slated to release on April 30, 2021. The actor will then be seen in another upcoming action film, Radhe, along with actors like Salman Khan Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Megha Akash. Radhe is set to release on May 13, 2021. Shroff will also appear in the upcoming films Firrkie and Atithi Bhooto Bhava, however, not much is known about the films. Jackie Shroff was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar comedy sci-fi web series, Ok Computer, along with Radhika Apte and Vijay Varma.

