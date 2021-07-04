Tiger Shroff Shares Intense Leg Day Workout Video; Leaves Friends And Fans Impressed

Tiger Shroff has carved a niche for himself as an action hero in Bollywood and has featured in several hit action movies. The actor is known for his fitness and has time and again shared his routine on his social media handles. Shroff along with his younger sister Krishna also co-owns a mixed martial arts specialized gym. The actor recently shared a video of himself doing some intense workout.

Tiger Shroff's intense workout

Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram and shared a video of himself working out. In the video, the Baaghi actor was seen lifting some heavyweights as he did squats. The actor through his caption informed netizens that he was doing his leg workout by lifting 180 kgs while doing squats. Tiger's caption read "Think I had another rep in me? 180 kgs #squats #legdays."

Family and friends react to Tiger Shroff's Instagram post

Family and friends reacted to Tiger Shroff's Instagram post and left their comments. The actor's mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff left their reactions in the comment section. Choreographer turned director Remo Dsouza also left a comment. Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani's sister wrote "crazy" as she reacted to the actor's post. While actor Rahul Dev asked Tiger to not break the bar.

Tiger Shroff celebrates 7 years of Heropanti

Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram and shared a few of his action scenes from his movies including Heropanti. The actor celebrated 7 years of his debut movie and wrote "Eternally grateful for all your love support and acceptance just wanted to put together and share some of my fav action clips through my journey as an action hero. Special thanks to my #tigerian army, as long as my legs don’t give out on me hope I can continue to entertain you with lots of love always."

Tiger is all set to feature in the sequel of Heropanti named Heropanti 2. The movie will also feature actress Tara Sutaria as the female lead. The movie is scheduled to release on 3 December 2021. The actor will also reunite with his Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon for the action-thriller Ganapath.

