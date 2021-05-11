Tiger Shroff Shares Jaw Dropping Workout Video, Leaves Fans Stunned

After celebrating two years of his 2019 film Student of the Year 2, actor Tiger Shroff has recently given fans a sneak peek into his arduous workout session with his trainer at the gym. On Tuesday, the Baaghi 3 actor took to his Instagram handle to share a video of himself flaunting his martial art skills. Soon after Tiger Shroff's latest video surfaced on the internet, it not only went viral but also left fans super impressed.

Tiger Shroff's workout video is "Lajavaab" for his trainer Raakesh Yadhav

Tiger Shroff's fitness has been inspirational to millions of his fans across the country as the Bollywood actor leaves no opportunities to shell out major fitness goals on social media. From sharing glimpses of his strenuous workout routines to flaunting his hunky physique in shirtless photos, Tiger has been propagating the importance of a healthy and fit living for years now. Similarly, the 31-year-old actor's latest video practising martial arts stole netizens hearts and left them gushing over it.

Earlier today, i.e. May 11, 2021, the WAR star took to his Instagram handle to share a video of himself throwing some flying Taekwando kicks at the kick pad held by his trainer. In the video, which is seemingly shot at his MMA Matrix gym in Bandra, the beloved son of Jackie Shroff showcased his jaw-dropping martial arts skills in a printed pink tank top over green track pants. Later, his trainer and Martial arts expert, Raakesh Yadhav not only commented on his post writing, "Lajavaab" but also shared the video of his Instagram handle.

In no time after Tiger Shroff's video surfaced online, it was quick to do the rounds on social media and garnered heaps of praise from netizens. Within 3 hours from sharing, his workout video raked over a whopping 1 million views on Instagram with more than 4.2k comments as fans couldn't hold back but laud his agility. While one user commented writing, "insaan hai ya machine", another drew his comparison to the legendary Hong Kong actor and martial artist, Jackie Chan.

