Tiger Shroff Shares Sweet Birthday Wish For Ex Disha Patani With Throwback Photo

Why you’re reading this: Disha Patani celebrated her 31st birthday on Tuesday (June 13). To commemorate the occasion, her Baaghi 2 co-star Tiger Shroff penned a sweet note for the actress. They were rumoured to be dating each other but reportedly split last year.

3 things you need to know

Disha and Tiger never confirmed or denied their relationship rumours.

Before their reported split, the ex-couple were snapped in and around in Mumbai and even went on vacations together.

The two worked together in Baaghi 2 and also featured in the music video of Befikra.

Tiger Shroff wishes Disha Patani with throwback photo

(Screenshot of Tiger Shroff's Instagram story | Image: Tiger Shroff/Instagram)

Sharing a picture from Baaghi 2 promotions, Tiger wrote, “Only the best times ahead! Keep spreading your wings and love and laughter always. Happy birthday @dishapatani.” The photo featured Disha in a white dress. The Heropanti star looked dapper in a black shirt and denim jeans. They posed with fans inside a theatre.

Disha shared a goofy photo of Tiger on his birthday

(Screenshot of Disha Patani's Instagram story)

Earlier in March, Disha also gave a sweet birthday tribute to her ex. The Ek Villain Returns actress actress dropped a funny photo of Tiger, who was captured having a candid moment. Tiger could be seen wearing a tiger cap. Sharing the photo on her Instagram stories, Disha wrote, "Stay the most beautiful and inspiring you. Happy birthday Tiggy."

More on Tiger-Disha’s rumoured relationship and break up

(Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani dated for almost six years | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani allegedly dated for close to six years before parting their ways in 2022. The pair is on friendly terms even after their split. Disha's Instagram photos frequently receive comments from Tiger's family, and vice versa. Meanwhile, Tiger confirmed their break up during an appearance on a chat show. He was questioned about his love life during the interaction and the actor said that he is single and is "looking around."

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Heropanti 2. Next, he will be a part of Ganapath: Part 1 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Disha, on the other hand, has Yodha, Project K and Kanguva in her kitty.