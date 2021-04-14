Tiger Shroff Shares Throwback Video With Hilarious Twist; Asks Fans To 'wait For It'

Indian actor Tiger Shroff is known for his fitness in the film industry. The actor has also mastered several forms of martial arts. He recently shared a throwback video from his training with a hilarious twist. Read ahead to know more.

Tiger Shroff shares a hilarious video

Tiger Shroff recently took to his Instagram to share a video in which he was training for martial arts. The actor asked his followers to wait for the ending of the video. In the caption, Tiger wrote 'Wait for it ðŸ¤£...when your trainers don't look like your trainerðŸ˜… #throwback #majormissing'. He then tagged his trainers in the video.

Apparently, one of his trainers, Nadeem Akhtar, fell while performing the same stunt as Tiger. Therefore, Tiger hilariously captioned the video as mentioned. Tiger Shroff's video gained much attention on Instagram. Several Bollywood celebrities have been reacting to the video ever since Tiger posted it. From actor Abhishek Bajaj to choreographer Alisha Singh, several celebrities commented on the video. Actor Rinzing Denzongpa wrote, 'Hahahahaha arreyyy bechara Nadeeem' in his comment.

Tiger Shroff's latest video has fans drooling over his fitness. Fans are both laughing at his Hilarious video and drooling over the stunt. While some are reacting with heart emojis some others are dropping fire emojis in the comments. Here is how fans reacted to the video.

Tiger Shroff's fitness game

The Heropanti actor recently took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself in which he was flaunting his ten-packs abs. Fans and celebrities were drooling over Tiger Shroff's fitness. In the caption, the Baaghi actor wrote 'Its hot af outside ðŸ˜…' as he posed shirtless flaunting his body. Several celebrities and fans were drooling over Tiger Shroff's fitness.

Tiger Shroff's workout videos are among his much-loved videos by fans as well as celebrities. Tiger once shared a video in which he lifted 220kgs of weight. He explained his workout in his caption. The War actor wrote '220 kgs deads...120 kgs each leg step ups..a little progress is still progress I guessðŸ˜ŠðŸ¦ðŸ™'. The video garnered over 2.4 million views and thousands of comments.

Promo Image Source: Tiger Shroff's Instagram

