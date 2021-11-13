Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff recently found "India ka IronMan" on the social media app Moj. The actor was seemingly impressed by a chicken shop owner who dipped his hands in extremely hot oil. The actor soon began trending on social media as his fans were left impressed by his humble appreciation for the vendor.

Tiger Shroff took to his Twitter handle to share a viral video Moj app. The clip had a chicken shop owner dipping his hands in extremely hot while frying some chicken. He had no expression of pain and was seen taking out some chicken pieces with his bare hands. The Heropanti actor referred to the shop owner as India's Iron Man. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Moj kardi India ke IronMan !!! Seriously, who is this guy??[sic]."

Moj kardi India ke IronMan !!! Seriously, who is this guy ?? pic.twitter.com/Wdzkxvskla — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) November 12, 2021

Reportedly, the video was of Ali Chicken Centre's owner from Jaipur's Ranganj area. It was initially shared by a food blogger named Shailesh. The blogger reacted to Tiger Shroff's tweet and thanked him for sharing the video. He wrote, "Hello sir I shot that video in jaipur at ramganj and I posted it on my social media platform on @mojappofficial. And people gone crazy Thank you so much for liking it[sic]."

Netizens react to Tiger Shroff's tweet

Netizens widely reacted to Tiger Shroff appreciation tweet for a local vendor. They continued the trend "Moj Kardi Tiger Shroff" to praise the Baaghi actor. A Twitter user called the actor a great personality and wrote, "Really want to say that What a great actor he is..one of the best personality[sic]." Another one quipped how the actor never leaves a chance to entertain his fans. The user wrote, "It's true to say that Never misses any chance to entertain us. Great personality and actor, Moj Kardi Tiger Shroff[sic]." here is how netizens hailed Tiger Shroff for sharing the viral video.

Really want to say that

What a great actor he is..one of the best personality Moj Kardi Tiger Shroff https://t.co/aYwxq4TqDN — Kushagra Patel (@Kushagrapat) November 12, 2021

It's true to say that

Never misses any chance to entertain us. Great personality and actor, Moj Kardi Tiger Shroff https://t.co/QdziDcMjt3 — Parth Patel (@ParthPatel588) November 12, 2021

This is called real talent. How someone can do this.

Moj Kardi Tiger Shroff https://t.co/ojz1mwkzMz — Manisha (@imanisha98) November 12, 2021

What he is doing man with his bear hands..is he a super man🤣

Moj Kardi Tiger Shroff https://t.co/CWPKHuz3ie — Shiva (@shiva4517_) November 12, 2021

On the work front, Tiger Shroff has three Bollywood films in his kitty. The actor is set to reunite with his Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon for the upcoming film Ganpath. The film is set to release in December 2022. The actor also has Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria and Baaghi 4 lined up.

Image: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff/Twitter/@tigershroff