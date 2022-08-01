Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff often takes to his social media account to share glimpses from the power-packed action sequences he shoots for and he recently shared one such clip. In the video he shared, the actor was seen shooting for a scene that involved him doing a split under a massive tank and he showed his fans the bruises, scars and cuts he suffered because of it. Several fans and followers hailed him for his fitness and called him an 'inspiration' as they flooded the comments section with love for the star.

Tiger Shroff headed to his Instagram account on August 1 and shared a short clip of the scratches, bruises and burns he suffered after he completed a stunt. The stunt in question required the actor to do a split underneath a tank. He used the song Eye of the Tiger in the background and gave fans chills with the power-packed clip. He called it his 'favourite' shot and was seen performing a split as he went under a massive tank and came out from the other side. He admitted that he felt claustrophobic while filming as he shared the clip online. He wrote, "Other than the scratches, burns, and claustrophobic feeling under that massive tank….this split under the tank was one of my fav shots that I've done."

A number of fans and followers took to the comments section of the post and hailed the actor as they mentioned they were 'inspired' by his hard work. They called him the 'super boss' as they flooded the comments section of the post with heart and fire emoticons.

The popular actor is currently gearing up for his next film Screw Dheela, which is touted to be an action entertainer. He recently piqued fans' interest in the project as he shared a teaser trailer of the upcoming movie. The short clip was full of action and high-voltage stunts, as it opened with Shroff's character tied to a chair as goons attacked him. He says, "Main PT teacher hu, Akhilesh Mishra, aapko koi galatfahmi hui hai sir (I am a PT teacher Akhilesh Mishra, you have misunderstood me)." A few moments later, a girl's silhouette appears on the screen, and she seems to be in trouble. This is when Tiger comes into his form and fights with, punches and kills the miscreants.

