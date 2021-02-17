Tiger Shroff Shows Off Amazing Football Skills As He Shares Video While Playing: Watch

Actor Tiger Shroff who has often seen sharing videos of his action stunts recently flaunted his football skills. The actor took to Instagram and shared a video where he can be seen acing the game while scoring a goal. The actor in the note thanked the All Stars Football Club for inviting him for a friendly match.

Clad in a green jersey, the actor can be seen running while controlling the ball. At last, when he approaches the goal, he strikes it hard and hits the net. He captioned the video and wrote, “Think I still got it, thanks for the invite @allstarsfc_pfh, and thanks for the vid @Rohitsaraiyaaa.official @manojstillwala.” Apart from Tiger Shroff, there are other Bollywood stars including Ranbir Kapor, Abhishek Bachchan, Ahaan Shetty, and many more who are often spotted showcasing their football skills.

Earlier, the Instagram page of the football club shared pictures from the friendly match that occurred on Valentine’s Day. Present for the match were some of the prominent names including Mahesh Bhupati, Ahaan Shetty, Ranbir Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, MS Dhoni, and many more who played their best. The club had captioned the pictures and wrote, “V-Day done right.”

Meanwhile, the actor who is known to perform daredevil stunts had earlier shared a video doing a backflip and shot his gun at the building. Two men fell off the building as a part of the scene. Tiger wore camouflaged trousers and flaunted his upper body. He wrote that he loves his job and loves doing stunts on the sets. Take a look at Tiger Shroff's stunts on his Instagram handle. Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff recently released his second single Casanova starring Akanksha Sharma. He made his debut as a singer with the song Unbelievable composed by Daniel Glavin, Kevin Pabon, and Avitesh Shrivastava. Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3 opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film also featured Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles.

