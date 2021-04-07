Tiger Shroff Shows Off His Washboard Abs As He Strikes A Pose, Fans Drop In Heart Emojis

Baaghi actor Tiger Shroff recently grabbed netizens' attention as he posted a picture of himself on Instagram. The photo featured the actor showing off his washboard abs. The Student Of The Year 2 actor also added a quirky caption with a bunch of emoticons. Tiger Shroff's Instagram post featured him in a pair of black shorts with red prints. He also donned his sunnies as he struck a side profile pose for the camera. The actor wrote "Did you just call....beachhh?" in his caption along with emoticons of fish, waves, sun and heart. Take a look -

Tiger Shroff's latest pic has him posing in a picturesque place

Friends, family and fans react to Tiger Shroff's Instagram post

MMA fighter Alan Fenandes left a comment on Tiger's photo saying that his physique was "complimenting the beach". Singer and music composer Amaal Mallik also left a comment on the actor's post. Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff left a comment saying "Superhuman genetics + hard work every single day cant beat that". Most of the fans left heart emoticons on the actor's post.

Tiger is often seen uploading shirtless pictures of himself on Instagram. A few days back, the Heropanti actor uploaded a picture wearing only a pair of pink shorts. He captioned the post by writing "Uhh cute shorts bro". Tiger's rumoured girlfriend commented on the picture saying "Yo bro that’s some cute shorts". The actor's mother and sister Ayesha Shroff and Krishna Shroff left a laughing emoji on Tiger's post.

Tiger Shroff's upcoming movies

Tiger Shroff will next be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's action movie Heropanti 2. The movie is a sequel to the 2014 movie Heropanti. He shared the first look of his movie through his Instagram. While sharing the poster of the movie, Tiger wrote "My first love is back action, thrill, like never before! Let us celebrate this one together on the 3rd of December in cinemas".

Tiger made his debut in Bollywood with the movie Heropanti alongside Kriti Sanon in the lead role. He was next seen in the 2016 action movie Baaghi opposite Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. Tiger played the role of Ronnie, a martial arts champion who goes to save his ex-girlfriend Sia played by Shraddha Kapoor after she gets kidnapped by a goon. The actor then went on to feature in various movies like Baaghi 2, A Flying Jatt, Munna Michael, Student of the Year 2, War and Baaghi 3.

Source: Tiger Shroff's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.