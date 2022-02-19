Tiger Shroff Sings In Punjabi/English In 'Poori Gal Baat'; Calls It 'most Challenging'

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is all set to make his debut as a singer with his forthcoming song, Poori Gal Baat. The actor has added yet another feather to his cap as the song marks his first Punjabi/English single. Tiger recently took to his verified Koo handle and released a snippet from the song. In the caption, he also called it his 'one of the most challenging things he has attempted'.

Tiger Shroff to make his singing debut with 'Poori Gal Baat'

Taking to his Koo app, the actor wrote, "Definitely one of the most challenging things I have attempted. Can't say a word of it but tried singing my first Punjabi/English single 'Poori Gal Baat'. Coming soon." The post features a still starring Tiger Shroff with animation in the backdrop. One can also hear a tune similar to electronic dance music.

In the past, the actor has flaunted his various talents including dancing, stunts, and others on social media. One of his most loved talents is his dancing skills. In many videos, he has nailed the moves effortlessly. Take a look.

Tiger Shroff recently made headlines for his collaboration with Akshay Kumar for the upcoming film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film promises to be one of the big-budget action films in both actors' upcoming lineup. While there will be a wait for the film to come out amid the busy schedules of the duo, there are already some action films that the former is working on. The first one to hit the theatres will be Heropanti 2. The movie also stars Tara Sutaria in a pivotal role opposite Shroff. The film is gearing up for its release on Eid. The makers recently launched a new poster, promising audiences 'double the action.'

The actor has also unveiled the poster of the film. The grey-and-black themed poster had the backdrop of guns, to give fans an idea that there would be the use of a lot of it in the film. In the caption, The 31-year-old actor promised 'double the action', 'double the entertainment' for his fans, and that they were coming to a theatre near them on the occasion of Eid. The film is releasing on April 29.

(Image: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff)