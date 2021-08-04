Tiger Shroff Spills The Beans About His 'genetic Tadka', Has Gujarati & French Roots

Tiger Shroff, famous for his roles in War, Heropanti, Baaghi and many more films, recently made an appearance on Arbaaz Khan's talk show, called Pinch. On the show, he opened up about his mixed heritage. He shared that his roots trace all the way back to Mongolia and France. On the talk show, host Arbaaz Khan, asked Shroff to explain his ‘interesting genetic tadka’ to fans and viewers. He said, “Your genetics are a cocktail, from your father's side and from your mother's side.”

Tiger Shroff, who is the son of Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff, went on to speak about his lineage. The actor said that his paternal grandfather is a Gujarati, while his paternal grandmother is a Turkmenistani. His maternal grandmother on the other hand is French and his maternal grandfather is a Bengali.

The actor said, “I'm a mix of a lot of things, I don't know what that makes me.” In a 2015 interview with PTI, Jackie Shroff mentioned that he would love to work on a documentary to encapsulate the life and upbringing of his mother. The actor grew up listening to stories of how his mother, her siblings and her grandmother came to Mumbai from central Asia.

In his previous interviews, Jackie Shroff is known to have said that he learned important values like tolerance and coexistence because of his diverse background. His father hails from Rajkot, while his mother is from Turkmenistan. The actor has also mentioned that he believes in respecting and loving all human beings irrespective of their differences.

Tiger Shroff movies

The talented actor made his debut in the film industry with Heropanti in 2014. After that, he appeared in several action films like Baaghi and War. The actor also featured in Student of the year 2 alongside Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.

Shroff has won several awards for his debut film, Heropanti. He took home the award for Most Entertaining Actor-Male and Star Debut of the Year-Male too. In 2015, the actor also won an award for being the Most Promising Newcomer in the industry.

Picture Credits: Tiger Jackie Shroff-Instagram

