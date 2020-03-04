The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Tiger Shroff Surprises Shraddha Kapoor On Her Birthday, Grooves Along With The Flash Mob

Bollywood News

Actor Tiger Shroff planned the best surprise for his Baaghi 3 co- Actor Shraddha Kapoor on her birthday

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Bollywood Actor Tiger Shroff planned the best surprise for his Baaghi 3 co- Actor Shraddha Kapoor on her birthday on Tuesday. Tiger joined a flash mob and grooved to Dus Bahane 2.0 song from their upcoming movie. Shraddha celebrated her special day with her fans. 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Chandrayaan
CHANDRAYAAN-3 IN 1ST HALF OF 2021
PM Modi
PM MODI NOT TO CELEBRATE HOLI
MNS
MNS THREATENS 'TAARAK MEHTA' TEAM
Hrithik Roshan teases fans with new video; they have only one question
HRITHIK'S NEW VIDEO: FANS REACT
Enjoying
TATA TALKS ABOUT POST-RETIREMENT
Sambit Patra
BJP SLAMS MAMATA BANERJEE