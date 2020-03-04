Tiger Shroff Surprises Shraddha Kapoor On Her Birthday, Grooves Along With The Flash Mob

Bollywood Actor Tiger Shroff planned the best surprise for his Baaghi 3 co- Actor Shraddha Kapoor on her birthday on Tuesday. Tiger joined a flash mob and grooved to Dus Bahane 2.0 song from their upcoming movie. Shraddha celebrated her special day with her fans.

