Tiger Shroff Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant In A Unique Way, See Pic

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter's tragic demise has completely shocked the world. The superstar was travelling in a helicopter with his daughter and 7 other onboard when the chopper crashed. Many people took to social media to pay tribute to the 5 time NBA champion.

Celebrities from all over the world have also shared their feelings on social media over Kobe Bryant's death. Tiger Shroff too took to his Instagram to share a Kobe Bryant tribute video.

Tiger Shroff on Instagram

Tiger Shroff shared a video of him dribbling and enacting some skills at the basketball court that are known as Kobe Bryant’s signature moves. He captioned the video as “My Kobe moves, except he always made them”. Besides the Student Of The Year 2 star, many other celebrities also have paid tribute for the Los Angeles Lakers legend. Here are some social media posts on Kobe Bryant’s death.

Fan reactions

What a tragedy. #KobeBryant. #GiannaBryant RIP

Deepest condolences to his family and wish them strength at this time of unimaginable grief. @kobebryant — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 27, 2020

Tonight is about this man .. The Legend.. Kobe Bryant .. Slightly emotional moment.. #NBAAllStarwithRanveer pic.twitter.com/ya5wKjkrMN — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 15, 2016

Speechless,the world has lost a Legendary Athlete,R.I.P The #BlackMamba of Basketball, Kobe Bryant & his daughter,Gianna.

What u have done for so many kids including my niece whom u inspired to play basketball every day of her childhood,may u both comfort each other in heaven🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/qwQ8CffQ5F — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 27, 2020

Ranbir with the legend the late Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/Y7J9CfIKgd — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 27, 2020

