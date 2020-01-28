The Debate
The Debate
Tiger Shroff Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant In A Unique Way, See Pic

Bollywood News

Tiger Shroff records himself enacting some Kobe Bryant skills on the basketball court as a tribute. Read more to know about Tiger Shroff’s deeply felt tribute

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tiger Shroff

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter's tragic demise has completely shocked the world. The superstar was travelling in a helicopter with his daughter and 7 other onboard when the chopper crashed. Many people took to social media to pay tribute to the 5 time NBA champion.

Celebrities from all over the world have also shared their feelings on social media over Kobe Bryant's death. Tiger Shroff too took to his Instagram to share a Kobe Bryant tribute video. 

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff on Instagram

Tiger Shroff shared a video of him dribbling and enacting some skills at the basketball court that are known as Kobe Bryant’s signature moves. He captioned the video as “My Kobe moves, except he always made them”.  Besides the Student Of The Year 2 star, many other celebrities also have paid tribute for the Los Angeles Lakers legend. Here are some social media posts on Kobe Bryant’s death. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Fan reactions

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
